Woman fatally stabbed, teen injured at Cobb motel where infant was killed last week: police

A woman is dead and another was injured after a stabbing early Friday at a Cobb County motel already shaken by violence just days earlier, police said.

Officers responded around 12:08 a.m. to the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Parkway and found two women with stab wounds. Police identified the victim, who later died, as 45-year-old Amatrian Hawkins of Atlanta. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital.

A second victim, 19-year-old Janiyah Jenkins of Atlanta, was also taken to the hospital with a severe hand injury. She was treated and listed in stable condition.

Two people, including a 9-month-old girl, have died in separate acts of violence at the Budgetel Inn & Suites located on Circle 75 Parkway.

Detectives identified 46-year-old Frank Moore of Atlanta as the suspect. He fled the scene but was later arrested by Atlanta police. Moore is charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. Police stated that he was familiar with the victims, but they did not disclose the nature of their relationships.

The Budgetel Inn is the same location where a 9-month-old girl was shot and killed in a separate incident last week.

The Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate both crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.