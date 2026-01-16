Will it snow in Georgia this weekend? Here's what to know as colder air moves in

CBS News Atlanta is tracking the chance for some snow or a mix of snow and sleet across Georgia by Sunday morning.

There is a slight chance, about 20%, of snow or a wintry mix in north Georgia, including the Atlanta metro area. While it may be hard to believe, there is a greater chance of snow or a wintry mix in central and south Georgia heading into Sunday morning.

Computer models have varied widely over the past few days when it comes to the timing and how much snow, if any, could fall.

Some models show no snow at all because of limited moisture in the atmosphere. Drier air is expected to be in place across north Georgia as Sunday morning approaches.

Further south of the Atlanta metro area, there will be more moisture in the atmosphere. Areas such as Macon and points south could see some snow accumulation, while the Atlanta area and much of north Georgia would remain dry. This difference is due to a couple of weather systems moving through the region.

The first system moves through north Georgia late Friday into early Saturday.

Although temperatures Friday morning started in the teens and 20s, highs are expected to reach the 50s by Friday afternoon. Low temperatures will drop back into the 40s for much of north Georgia Friday night.

Because temperatures will remain above freezing, only rain is expected with this first system late Friday into the early morning hours Saturday.

The second system brings another chance for precipitation late Saturday into Sunday.

As this system moves in with dry air across north Georgia, there is a chance for moisture in the form of snow or a wintry mix of sleet and snow in central and south Georgia. That does not mean Atlanta or north Georgia will not see any snow or wintry mix — it means the chances remain very low.

Keep in mind, the forecast could change as computer models continue to update. Stay with CBS News Atlanta for the latest forecasts.