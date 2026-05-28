Waymos back on Atlanta roads after severe weather led to suspended service

Atlanta residents are now seeing Waymo self-driving vehicles back on the streets after the company paused services for days due to the severe storms and floods.

Last week, a Waymo vehicle got stuck during a downpour in Atlanta that flooded streets and even part of the Downtown Connector.

The company said that they have operational protections against flooding, but the rapid nature of the storm and flooding caused the stall. The vehicle was not occupied and was later recovered.

After days of Waymo-less roads, the company said it had resumed its service for riders using the Uber app on Wednesday.

"As part of our commitment to safety, we constantly monitor weather conditions in the cities we serve. We may temporarily pause operations if necessary," a spokesperson for Waymo told CBS News Atlanta. "We know riders count on us every day, so we don't make these decisions lightly and aim to resume operations as soon as it's safe and reliable."

Waymo also paused its service across Texas, where it operates in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. The company said operations would resume in each city depending on the weather conditions.

While service is back in Atlanta. That doesn't mean that rain isn't still on the way. More storms are expected over the weekend, so prepare for wet weather.