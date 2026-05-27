Volunteers seek help to restore hidden African American Cemetery in College Park

What was once nearly swallowed by overgrown trees, brush, and decades of neglect is now slowly coming back into view in College Park.

Volunteers are working to restore a historic African American cemetery, many longtime residents say has been part of the community for more than a century.

As brush is cleared and pathways reopen, headstones belonging to College Park's first African American veterans, educators, morticians, community leaders, and generations of local families are beginning to reappear. The clean-up is being spearheaded by One Square Project, Inc.

"This was a cemetery for the African Americans not only in College Park, but in the South Fulton area as well," said Craig Eberhart with One Square Mile Project Incorporated, the grassroots group leading the restoration effort. "The earliest grave site we saw went back to 1925."

Eberhart says College View Cemetery fell into disrepair after airport expansion in the 1990s forced many families to move away from the area.

"When they left, the cemetery itself was abandoned as well," he said.

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Volunteers say the conditions they found just months ago were heartbreaking. The discovered thick vegetation covered gravesites, fallen trees, erosion damage, and in some places, exposed burial vaults. Community members quickly stepped in, bringing chainsaws, mulch, tools, and manpower to begin reclaiming the property.

"We had about five businesses thus far, and people have just come out and really have embraced this, Eberhart said.

Organizers estimate there are roughly 700 people buried across the seven-acre cemetery. Among them are World War I, World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam veterans and civic leaders who helped shape College Park's Black community. Eberhart said discovering some of the names buried there made the work especially emotional.

"We found pioneers in the College Park community," he said. "They deserve the right to have a decent burial place for their final resting place because some of the people who are here were trailblazers in College Park. Jefferson F. Beavers, who the local school is named after his family is buried here."

Eva Thomas had a school named for her in College Park. It was Eve Thomas High School. Today it's College Park Elementary School. The school opened in 1964 and closed in 1969.

"It was short-lived because it was primarily for African Americans, and after about three to four years, it was closed due to desegregation," Eberhart explained.

Eberhart said Thomas was a major philanthropist in the community and a social activist as well.

"The Banks family they were the first black morticians in College Park," he explained. "Their graves are at the College View Cemetery as well. Mr. Jackson. He was born in 1862, so he was a slave when he was born. He is in this cemetery."

Long-term plans include creating a peaceful green space with walking trails and areas for reflection. Eberhart said it will be built in way that still honors the cemetery's historical significance. A beautiful stream of water is also located at the rear of the property, where people can go fishing.

So far, organizers say they've raised about $6,000, but estimate the full restoration could cost more than $1 million. They are now calling on community members, businesses, and government leaders for additional support.

"We're going to bring this back," Eberhart said. "We're going to get this back to where it needs to be."

Volunteers typically work at the cemetery on Saturdays. The cemetery is located behind Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Eberhart said they desperately need the help of officials and people in the community to completely restore the cemetery.

"We need assistance from the city, county, state and federal officials to make this project possible. I encourage the community to be more involved and to continue to come on out. There have been some people from the community that really just done a great job in terms of helping our group out, including Ella Barnes, Gloria Abdullah, Holly Rodriguez of the One Square Mile Board. David Rainey, Grace and Corbett McPhillips, Joe Malone, and National Supreme Council of Masons, the owners of the property," Eberhart said.