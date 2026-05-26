Restoring forgotten history: Volunteers revive historic African American cemetery Join CBS News Atlanta's Nakell Williams as she visits College View Cemetery, a century-old African American burial ground hidden behind overgrown brush and neglect. Led by Craig Eberhardt and the One Square Mile Project, volunteers are uncovering headstones, repairing graves, and honoring the legacies of pioneers and veterans. Discover how a community is coming together to ensure these stories—and this sacred ground—are never forgotten again.