Vinyl record listening parties gain popularity at metro Atlanta bar

On a Wednesday night in Chamblee, the sound of crackling vinyl fills Block and Drum, where local DJ STLNDRM is helping revive an old-school art form — one record at a time.

Every week, he hosts "High Bias," a vinyl listening party that blends the sounds of the '60s and '70s with a new generation of fans in their 20s and 30s.

STLNDRM, 37, says spinning old records isn't about nostalgia: it's about connection.

"Having something to physically connect with, I think, is so important," he said. "We lost that. So when people realize they can have it again, they get excited."

DJ STLNDRM hosts old-school listening parties every Wednesday at Block and Drum in Chamblee. CBS News Atlanta

Before the night begins, he checks his setup one last time.

"One two, one two, one two," he says into the mic. "We're pretty much off to the races."

He laughs about playing late into the night if the venue would let him.

"Nah, I love it," he said. "I would play longer if they let me. They would kick me out."

Inside Block and Drum, regulars drop the needle and sink into the warmth of analog sound. Among them is Shay Blake, who says the vibe keeps her coming back.

"There's something about dropping a pin on a vinyl," Blake said. "It's a great environment. It's friendly, it's warm, it's welcoming."

Sales of vinyl records are the highest they've been in nearly 20 years. CBS News Atlanta

Vinyl records have made a major comeback, with sales reaching their highest point in nearly two decades. Industry analysts say younger music fans are driving the resurgence, drawn to the tactile experience digital streaming can't offer.

For STLNDRM, that connection between old and new is what keeps the turntables spinning.

"We stand on that," he said. "I think it's important for the city to have a place where we can come together as music listeners and really dig deep."