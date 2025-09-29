Tyrese Gibson wanted on animal cruelty charge in Atlanta after neighbor's dog killed, police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for "Fast and Furious" star Tyrese Gibson in connection with the death of a neighbor's dog, Fulton County police confirmed Monday.

The Fulton County Police Department said a call came in on Sept. 18 from a Buckhead resident reporting that Gibson's four Cane Corso dogs, a large breed often used as guard dogs, had killed the neighbor's 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, named Henry.

According to FCPD Capt. Nicole Dwyer, Animal Services commander, the neighbor had let his dog into his front yard and found the dog dead just five minutes later. Security footage showed Gibson's Cane Corsos scratching at a door across the street minutes before the attack.

A few minutes after the neighbor's dog was killed, a woman in a nearby home called 911, saying she could not reach her car because Gibson's dogs were blocking her. Animal control officers arrived and escorted her safely to her vehicle.

The department said Gibson's dogs had been reported running loose on five occasions during the week and a half before Henry's death. Dwyer said multiple warnings were issued to Gibson.

On Sept. 22, Gibson told authorities he would surrender his dogs to Animal Services. However, when officers arrived, he requested three or four more days to decide, police said. Dwyer said she informed him that a search warrant would be obtained if he did not comply. He allegedly refused to comply, prompting the department to secure both a search warrant for Gibson's property and an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals.

Officers executed the search warrant the same evening, but Gibson was not at the property, and the dogs had been moved, Dwyer said.