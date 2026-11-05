Video shows McCaysville streets underwater as crews work to reach stranded residents

Rescue crews are moving through downtown McCaysville on rafts as floodwaters surround buildings, including the police station and post office.

Video of Thursday's flooding shows water covering downtown streets and surrounding buildings as emergency crews work to reach stranded residents. The flooding followed heavy overnight rainfall.

The National Weather Service reported between 3 and 5 inches of rain in the area and declared a flash flood emergency for McCaysville, warning of life-threatening conditions.

Officials said some residents remained in areas rescue crews could not safely reach. Multiple agencies are assisting with evacuations, and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter was placed on standby for aerial rescues if needed.

"Please do not let the rain stopping give you a false sense of security," officials warned. "Floodwaters remain extremely dangerous, and conditions can continue to worsen even after the rain has stopped."

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City entrances closed as rescue efforts continue

McCaysville declared a state of emergency and restricted entry to authorized emergency personnel. Residents on East Tennessee Avenue and West Tennessee Avenue were ordered to evacuate.

McCaysville Public Safety Director and Police Chief Michael O. Earley said flooding had affected several downtown businesses and displaced families across Fannin County.

Gov. Brian Kemp said state agencies were assisting with aircraft and boats, alongside local agencies and Tennessee first responders.

The McCaysville Water System is also under a boil water advisory until further notice.

An emergency shelter is open at the Fannin County Recreation Center, 370 Tom Boyd Road in Blue Ridge, for residents who can safely reach it.