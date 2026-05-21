Veterans with Wounded Warrior Project clean Atlanta Beltline ahead of Memorial Day

Military veterans who once served the country overseas are now giving back closer to home — helping clean up Atlanta's Westside ahead of Memorial Day.

The Wounded Warrior Project gathered nearly 40 veterans and their families Thursday to pick up trash along the Beltline as part of a nationwide Day of Service initiative taking place across the country.

"Coming out, cleaning up a little bit of trash, spending time with each other, letting community members know we're here — this is really special to us," said Will Williamson, vice president of connection at the Wounded Warrior Project.

The organization works to connect veterans and service members with resources and support systems designed to improve their wellbeing.

"Injured, illness or wound — it could be physical, it could be invisible wounds of war," Army veteran Dimitria Dunn said.

The Wounded Warrior Project gathered nearly 40 veterans and their families Thursday to pick up trash along the Beltline. CBS News Atlanta

Dunn said one of the most meaningful parts of the event was spending time with fellow veterans.

"I might not know your name, I might not have seen you before, but you're my battle buddy, so we have something in common," Dunn said.

Army veteran Keyra Ezell drove from Newnan to participate in the cleanup effort. She said serving others remains second nature for many veterans.

"As a service member, you already had that life of service, so it comes natural to us to want to help, to want to give," Ezell said. "We just enjoy doing it."

Ezell also described the instant bond veterans often share with one another.

"You already have that commonality. You don't have to break the ice — it's already broken," she said. "It's authentic, it's natural."

"It fills my cup up," Dunn added. "It makes me so happy being around them."

The Wounded Warrior Project said similar service events are taking place in several states, as well as in Puerto Rico and Germany, leading up to Memorial Day weekend.