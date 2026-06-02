Valuable paintings, musical instruments stolen from Georgia storage unit facility, police say

Chatham County detectives say they are continuing to search for nearly $100,000 worth of paintings, musical instruments, and other items stolen from a local storage unit last year.

The Chatham County Police Department says that its investigation began on Sept. 1, 2025, when officers were called to the Extra Space Storage facility on Johnny Mercer Boulevard after reports of a burglary.

According to police, one storage unit had been burglarized, with the thieves making off with nearly $100,000 in items. Among the items stolen are three paintings valued at nearly $10,000 each: "High Water on the French Broad" by Joseph Cave, "Family" by David Banegas, and "October Picante XVIII" by Jonas Gerard.

Police say each of the paintings stolen from the storage unit is worth nearly $10,000. Chatham County Police Department

In December, investigators arrested 31-year-old Hunter Dempsey, charging him in connection with the burglary and other storage facility thefts.

Still, detectives say they have had difficulty locating the items stolen from the locker, including the paintings, and are hoping someone may have information that can help recover the belongings.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020 or use the Chatham County Police Department's online tip form at https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.