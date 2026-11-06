Usher's longtime vocal coach shares how he and Chris Brown prepared for the R&B Tour

Usher and Chris Brown fans are saying "OMG" as the R&B Tour makes its five-show stop at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The first show was Thursday.

Since the tour launched in June, Usher and Brown have said "Yeah!" to record-breaking ticket sales. They're the first co-headliners to top Billboard's monthly touring chart. They added extra Atlanta shows after the Friday and Saturday night shows sold out over the summer.

CBS News reporter Madeline Montgomery spoke with vocal coach and producer Jan Smith, known as Mama Jan. Smith has worked with Usher since he was a teenager, coaching him as his voice changed. She also helped Usher and Brown prepare for the R&B Tour.

Jan Smith is the owner of Jan Smith Studios. CBS News Atlanta

Smith spent about a week with the two artists in Denver before the tour kicked off, watching them rehearse through rain at an open-air stadium.

"It's a humongous show," Smith said. "This tour actually employs a lot of people in our industry, which is a wonderful thing."

Smith said it was exciting to support Usher at this stage of his career.

Billboard reported that the tour has sold more than 1.5 million tickets. According to Ticketmaster, tickets for some Atlanta shows were still available.