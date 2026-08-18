Usher and Chris Brown add fifth Atlanta concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Usher and Chris Brown are giving Atlanta fans one more night to see them together.

The Grammy Award-winning artists have added a fifth show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to their co-headlining R&B Tour. Usher announced the new date Monday on Instagram. The newly added concert is scheduled for Nov. 5.

The Atlanta run now includes shows on Nov. 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11. Mercedes-Benz Stadium initially announced two concerts before additional dates were added because of demand.

"You all are STILL not playing about The R&B Tour!" Usher wrote. "The love has been unreal, so we're keeping it going and adding MORE DATES."

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Usher and Chris Brown perform at Rogers Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. Robert Okine / Getty Images

Fans who register for The R&B Tour presale by 10 p.m. ET Tuesday will receive access to tickets for the newly added dates beginning at 10 a.m. local time Thursday. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. local time Monday, Aug. 24.

Atlanta is one of eight cities receiving another performance. New dates were also announced in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Baltimore; Cincinnati; Columbia, South Carolina; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; and Miami.

Usher and Brown launched the joint tour in June. With the additional concerts, the stadium tour is scheduled to run for 59 dates. Guests who have appeared during the tour include Future, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Ashanti and Method Man.