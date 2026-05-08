Usher is looking for interns to hit the road with him and Chris Brown this summer

If you've ever dreamed of working behind the scenes of a major concert tour, Usher wants to hear from you, and the deadline is this Saturday.

The R&B superstar is searching for 10 paid interns to join him on the road this summer for the highly anticipated R&B Tour with Chris Brown, through his nonprofit organization, Usher's New Look.

The 11-week internship runs May 27 through Aug. 10, and will take selected interns across multiple states as part of a live, traveling concert tour. Interns will work in one of three tracks: multimedia, tour production or wardrobe.

This isn't a casual summer gig. The program requires a commitment of 40 to 60 hours per week, and organizers are upfront that live touring is physically demanding, with long hours, fast-paced environments and, for some roles, the ability to lift and carry equipment.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE)(L-R) Recording artists Usher and Chris Brown perform onstage during "The UR Experience" tour at Staples Center on November 21, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur

Applicants are expected to come in with real, foundational experience in their chosen track, whether gained through school, community work, church or a professional setting. The program is designed to build on existing skills, not teach basics from scratch.

Interns must be at least 18 years old and available to travel for the full duration of the program. This is not a performing artist internship.

Selected interns will receive a stipend for their participation, plus a daily per diem during active tour dates. Usher's New Look and its partner, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Detroit, cover all costs once interns are officially hired, including travel to Detroit for orientation, hotel accommodations, transportation throughout the tour, and ground travel across all tour cities.

The internship is produced in partnership with Usher's New Look and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Detroit. Usher founded the nonprofit with a mission of helping young people find and grow their talents through access to educational and professional opportunities.

Applications must be submitted by Saturday, May 9. All applicants will be notified of their status by May 18. A background check is required for all selected participants.

Apply here.