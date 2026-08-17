Usher's interns return to Atlanta after working behind the scenes on "R&B Tour"

What's it like to intern for Usher?

A group of Atlanta-based college students spent the summer running audio cables, setting up stages and learning the fast-paced logistics behind Usher and Chris Brown's "R&B Tour." The Usher's New Look interns worked alongside the touring crew at 18 stadium shows across North America.

The inaugural Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition placed the young students in production, wardrobe, multimedia and tour operations roles.

Before joining the tour, the interns completed a three-week training program. They then spent nearly two and a half months traveling and working alongside the tour's crew.

Shawn H. Wilson, co-founder of Usher's New Look, said the program was designed to give participants the experience of full crew members rather than fans.

"They're not there as fans. They're there as crew members," Wilson said. "We wanted them to have a true crew member experience."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Usher performs during his 'Past Present Future' tour at The O2 Arena on May 06, 2025 in London, England. Jim Dyson / Getty Images

Storm Smith, a Morris Brown College student and professional DJ, worked as an audio production intern. His responsibilities included running large cables, setting up stages and moving microphone stands.

"There's so much that goes into production," Smith said. "It's definitely been an amazing learning experience."

Sarah Swift, an Atlanta native who studies music production at Georgia State University, also worked in audio production. She said the internship gave her firsthand experience in live events after primarily working in recording studios.

"The long hours are the thing that I think a lot of people don't realize," Swift said. "You think everyone's going on tour, you're having fun and getting to travel the country, but you don't see people spending 20 hours at the stadium working to put on this show."

Wilson said the initiative grew from Usher's New Look's earlier efforts to introduce young people to entertainment careers through summer camps and one-day tour visits. The organization partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit and Atlanta to create the touring internship.

The program is now expanding through a partnership with BET Next Gen, which organizers say will create year-round training opportunities in media, music and live entertainment. Wilson said young people can begin training through Spark Labs in Atlanta and Detroit before applying for future touring opportunities.