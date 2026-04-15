UPS rolls out radio frequency tracking to give customers faster, more accurate package updates

UPS announced this week that it has rolled out a new tracking system called radio frequency identification, or RFID, across its entire U.S. small package network, including delivery trucks, sorting centers, and more than 5,500 store locations.

The company said the technology allows packages to be automatically tracked without manual scanning as they move from pickup to delivery, offering what it calls a more precise and reliable shipping experience.

UPS said it is the first major logistics provider to broadly implement RFID across an integrated delivery network.

"This is the most significant visibility advancement in the past decade at UPS and in our industry," said Matt Guffey, executive vice president and chief commercial and strategy officer.

The company said RFID tags embedded in package labels, along with sensors in vehicles and loading areas, allow customers to see when a package is picked up and track its movement through the system in real time.

A UPS worker delivers packages on Cyber Monday in New York, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. An estimated 182 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, the most since 2017, according to the National Retail Federation. Stephanie Keith / Bloomberg via Getty Images

UPS said the system also helps the company respond more quickly to disruptions such as severe weather or other delays.

"With RFID embedded into labels, on our vehicles and in our loading bays, customers benefit from clear visibility during the entire shipping process," Guffey said. "The result is commerce that is smarter and predictable."

The company said the rollout builds on more than $100 million in investment in the technology.

UPS has relied on barcode scanning since the early 1990s, but said RFID marks a shift from manual scanning to automated sensing.

The move comes as UPS continues to modernize its operations, including a broader overhaul of its network. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to expand a major facility near Fulton County Airport in metro Atlanta while closing an older nearby building as part of what it calls its largest network restructuring in more than a century.