Older UPS Atlanta facility closing as company expands South Fulton SMART center

UPS is reshaping its footprint in metro Atlanta as part of what the company calls the largest network overhaul in its 118-year history.

The shipping giant announced it is expanding its state-of-the-art SMART facility near Fulton County Airport while closing an older nearby building on Marvin Miller Drive. Company leaders say the move is part of a sweeping modernization effort designed to make UPS "nimbler and more efficient" as it adjusts to changing shipping volumes.

"We're well into the largest U.S. network reconfiguration in UPS history," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "We are modernizing our facilities and matching our size and resources to support growth initiatives."

In practical terms, that means investing in newer buildings equipped with advanced machinery and updated technology, while scaling back or shutting down facilities that are no longer up to date.

In Atlanta, UPS is expanding its SMART hub at 1100 Fulton Industrial Blvd. NW, a facility built with automated systems designed to move packages faster and more efficiently across the company's vast national network. At the same time, UPS will close its older facility at 270 Marvin Miller Drive.

The company says all employees affected by the closure are being offered positions either at the Fulton SMART facility or at UPS's Pleasantdale location, which recently reopened after upgrades. Employees have already been notified of the changes.

UPS employs about 12,000 people across the Atlanta metro area and remains one of the region's largest private employers.

The changes are part of what UPS has described as its "Network of the Future" initiative, launched in 2024 to modernize and upgrade aging facilities across the country. In 2025, the company expanded that effort with a broader network reconfiguration. UPS has also adjusted its business strategy, including reducing lower-revenue package volume to focus on more profitable shipments.

Company officials say they are reviewing overall capacity, essentially ensuring the size of their network matches the amount of packages being shipped.

Founded more than a century ago, UPS operates a web of facilities that blanket the country, moving millions of packages each day. With this latest round of changes, the company says it is preparing that network for the next generation of shipping.