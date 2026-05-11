Teen suspect in shooting near University of Iowa campus arrested in metro Atlanta, police say

A teenager accused of shooting five people at a pedestrian mall near the University of Iowa has been taken in custody in metro Atlanta, authorities say.

Investigators have been searching for 17-year-old Damarian M. Jones for weeks following the shooting at Iowa City's Downtown Pedestrian Mall on April 19.

In a report the Iowa City Police Department said the shots rang out during a large fight in the 100 Block of East College Street early that morning. Five people were hit by gunfire, including one that remains in critical condition and two others who had to undergo surgery.

Three of the victims were University of Iowa students. Authorities do not believe any of the victims were targeted or were connected with the fight that preceded the shooting.

On Monday, police say Jones was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service near Atlanta. He now faces five counts of attempted murder, three counts of willful injury assault causing serious injury, two counts of willful injury assault causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent.

He is currently in the Clayton County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Iowa.

The "persons of interest" being sought by Iowa City Police. Iowa City Police Department / University of Iowa

Authorities previously identified four other "persons of interest" in connection with the shooting, but they have not shared any additional information about the investigation.