Two found dead in car in DeKalb County, police investigating

DeKalb County Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Shepherds Path just after 4 p.m. for reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they discovered two men dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators have not released the victims' names or any potential motive. Police say it's still early in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County Police. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by your message.