Tuskegee University police chief placed on leave after New Year's Day DUI arrest in Georgia

Tuskegee University officials said Police Chief Kareem Easley has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for driving under the influence in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on New Year's Day.

According to an incident report from the Sandy Springs Police Department, an officer was parked in a patrol vehicle around 5:50 a.m. Jan. 1 in the parking lot of 5565 New Northside Drive when he observed a gray BMW sedan traveling the wrong way on New Northside Drive, a one-way road.

Police said the officer approached the vehicle and conducted a DUI investigation. Sergeant Leon Millholland, a public information officer for Sandy Springs police, confirmed that Easley was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence Less Safe, and driving the wrong way on a one-way roadway.

Easley was transported to the City of Smyrna Jail, and his 2026 BMW 5 Series sedan was impounded, Sergeant Millholland said.

Tuskegee University Police Chief Kareem Easley Photo courtesy of Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University said in a statement Monday that it is committed to the rule of law and will conduct a full internal investigation before taking further action. Assistant Chief Darrius Jones will serve as acting chief during Easley's absence.

Chief Easley, who became the leader of Tuskegee University's Police Department in October 2025, has more than 20 years of experience in local, county, and state law enforcement. His career includes time with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole, and the Birmingham Police Department, where he served on the Mayor's Executive Protection Detail, led a specialized task force that removed more than 1,200 illegal guns in a single year, and rose to the rank of sergeant. Easley also served as Chief of Police at Trenholm Community College in Montgomery.

A native of Alabama, Easley earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Alabama. He is a member of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police and has completed Level I of the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program. He has also been recognized by the National Black Police Association and received a Presidential Citation for Exemplary Service.

In their statement, Tuskegee University emphasized that Easley's administrative leave is a precautionary measure and that the investigation will determine next steps.