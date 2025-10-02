Tucker hoping new $8.6 million park project will bring in visitors and support downtown businesses

What was an RV and boat parking lot is set to become Tucker's signature downtown park.

City officials are hoping that the Tucker Town Green will bring in a lot of visitors, which will help nearby restaurants and shops grow and thrive.

The multi-million dollar project has been years in the making and will be open this fall.

Anticipation builds for the Tucker Town Green

Bridget Elliott owns Wine and Whimsey's on Tucker's Main Street. The shop just turned three years old, and she's grown to really love the people in the city.

"We have so many amazing, thank goodness, regular customers that come see me," Elliott said.

She loves what's around her shop, too. Restaurants and coffee shops, along with other businesses, line Main Street.

"We always say we're at the belt buckle and we've obviously great things happening," Elliott said. "Condos, townhouses – this beautiful park that's about to open."

The park will be at the old Cofer storage lot on Railroad Avenue, fittingly alongside the railroad in Tucker.

"I couldn't be more excited about it," Elliott said.

Tucker Mayor Frank Auman says the new park is set to be a focal point of the city.

"It can hold a big event with several thousand people for a concert," Auman said. "It can also be a place to take your lunch."

There will be other access points, along with trails.

"Kids can get their feet wet in the little streams," Auman said. "There's places to run – just open greenspace."

Construction is underway on the Tucker Town Green, which is set to open in November. CBS News Atlanta

It's a short walk from Main Street. Auman says the city wants it included in the downtown entertainment district.

"That allows somebody to buy a drink from one of our restaurants," he said. "If you're patronizing the restaurants that are nearby, you're welcome to carry it from place to place."

That's right in Wine and Whimsey's wheelhouse.

"We keep sneaking over there to check it out," Elliott said. "We are ready for it to open right now."

Bringing more eyes to Tucker

The Tucker Town Green is on track to open on Nov. 14.

Elliott believes the park will help bring in business. She says it also could mean more visibility.

"I just think it gives, you know, Tucker the opportunity to showcase this awesome music scene that we have here," she said.

She and the city hope it will be an avenue to bring more people together.

You can learn more about the project here.