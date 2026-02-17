Trump to visit Georgia as early voting to fill former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's House seat continues

President Trump is set to head to Georgia's 14th Congressional District this week as voters go to the polls to choose who will replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

While specific details about Thursday's visit are limited, the White House said that Mr. Trump would travel to Rome, Georgia, to discuss the economy.

Mr. Trump's visit comes days after early voting began in Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Eighteen candidates are in the crowded field to succeed Greene, who resigned from Congress in January.

Earlier this month, the president endorsed Clay Fuller, the former district attorney of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, for the seat.

"Well, we have a lot of people that want to take Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene's place, and many, many candidates, and I have to choose one," Mr. Trump told reporters during a press gaggle on Air Force One Monday. "They say whoever I endorse is going to win. But we have a lot of good candidates that want to take her place."

With so many contenders, no candidate may secure the 50% majority needed to win the election outright. If that is the case, a runoff will happen on April 7.

Whoever takes the seat will have to run again in the May 19 party primaries, and possibly a runoff in June, before advancing to the general election in November.