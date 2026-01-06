Georgia Gov. Kemp sets March 10 special election to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's House seat

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has set March 10 as the date for a special election to fill the 14th Congressional District seat previously held by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Kemp issued an executive order Tuesday outlining the election timeline.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also issued a corresponding call for the special election, detailing when voters in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield and portions of Cobb counties can cast their ballots. If a runoff is needed, Raffensperger said it will be held April 7.

Monday, Feb. 9, is the deadline to register to vote for those who are not currently registered and wish to participate in the special election. Advance in-person absentee voting is set to begin Monday, Feb. 16.

Prospective candidates have until Wednesday, Jan. 14, to declare their intent to run for the seat. A growing field of Republican candidates has emerged, including state Sen. Colton Moore, Star Black, Beau Brown, Elvis Casely, Benjamin Cope, Jeff Criswell, Christian Hurd, Linvel Risner, Jim Tully and Jenna Turnipseed.

On the Democratic side, Shawn Harris has entered the race. Independent candidate Rob Ruszkowski is also running.

The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of the term, which ends in November.

Greene has previously said she does not plan to endorse any candidate in the race. The district is among the most heavily Republican-leaning in Georgia.