A rare total lunar eclipse is coming to metro Atlanta skies Tuesday morning. Here's how you can see it

A total eclipse will be visible across parts of the United States on Tuesday, and Georgians who wake up a bit early will get the chance to see a rare celestial show.

The event, which will last around an hour, coincides with a blood moon, where stray bits of sunlight filtering through the Earth's atmosphere turn the moon into a striking red color.

Solar and lunar eclipses tend to follow each other, taking advantage of the sweet spot in the celestial bodies' orbits. Tuesday's total eclipse of the moon comes two weeks after a 'ring of fire' solar eclipse that dazzled people and penguins in Antarctica.

Here's what you need to know to see the eclipse in metro Atlanta.

A blood moon is seen during a lunar eclipse on Nov. 08, 2022, over Brisbane, Australia. Dan Peled / Getty Images

What time is the eclipse in Atlanta?

Eager Atlanta residents can see the eclipse in totality across the metro area from 6:04 a.m. to 7:02 a.m. Tuesday. If you want to get up earlier to see the entire event, the partial lunar eclipse will begin at 4:50 a.m.

The peak eclipse should happen at 6:33 a.m.

Near the end of the solar event, you can also get a quick look at the "selenelion." That's when the total eclipse of a setting moon happens while the sun is rising.

How to see the eclipse in Atlanta

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses don't need any special equipment to see safely, so no need for any filters or special glasses. All you need is a clear, cloudless view of the sky.

For the best results, try to get to a high place with good visibility and look west.

If you're trying to capture a picture of the blood moon, work quickly. It'll be setting fast.

Unfortunately, the metro Atlanta area is likely to be cloudy, so try to find a good, empty spot of sky if you can.