Tornado confirmed in Pickens County during Tuesday night's thunderstorm, officials say

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Georgia's Pickens County during Tuesday night's storms.

On Thursday, the federal agency announced that it can confirm an EF-0 tornado has formed near East Price Creek Road.

Tornadoes' strength is measured in the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which has a scale of zero to five based on estimated wind speeds and damage. Tuesday's tornado is estimated to have max winds of around 80 to 85 miles per hour.

Officials say the damage from the tornado was sporadic, and it was not always fully touching the ground along its path. Most of the damage is along the street by East Price Road.

The agency is expected to share more details as its investigation continues.

Apart from the tornado, Pickens County received some damage from the thunderstorm that swept through Georgia on Tuesday night.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to multiple reports of storm damage across the county, including downed trees, standing water and possible power lines in or near roadways.

The agency also reported that the Oglethorpe Monument in downtown Jasper was damaged by a lightning strike.