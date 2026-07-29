Lightning strike damages historic Oglethorpe Monument in downtown Jasper during storms

A historic monument honoring Georgia founder James Oglethorpe was apparently struck by lightning Tuesday night as severe storms swept through Pickens County.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to multiple reports of storm damage across the county, including downed trees, standing water and possible power lines in or near roadways. The agency also reported apparent storm damage to the Oglethorpe Monument on Main Street in downtown Jasper and asked the public to stay away from the damaged structure until it can be safely evaluated.

The Oglethorpe Monument is a 38-foot marble memorial dedicated in 1930 to Gen. James Edward Oglethorpe, the founder of the Georgia colony. Designed by Col. Sam Tate of the Georgia Marble Company and carved by sculptor James Watt from locally quarried Cherokee marble, the monument originally stood atop Mount Oglethorpe until 1958. It was restored and relocated to downtown Jasper in 1999 by the Georgia Historical Society and the City of Jasper.

The sheriff's office warned motorists not to drive around barricades, to treat all downed power lines as energized and to call 911 if a fallen tree or power line creates an immediate danger or blocks a roadway.