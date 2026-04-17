Top-ranked Georgia archer advocates for concussion reform in student athletics

A top-ranked Georgia archer is stepping off the competition field and into the world of public policy, using her platform to push for stronger concussion education for student-athletes.

Anushka Nag, a junior at Lambert High School in Forsyth County, recently traveled to Washington, D.C., where she served as an executive intern with the Brain Injury Association of Georgia. Her focus: improving protections for young athletes and closing what she says are gaps in existing state law.

Nag pointed to Georgia's Return-to-Play Act of 2013, which requires athletes showing signs of a concussion to be removed from play. While she said the law was an important step, she believes more can be done before athletes ever take the field.

"The main one being that we have no preseason education for all athletes," Nag said.

Her advocacy comes as spring football is underway across Georgia high schools and colleges, and as new safety equipment, including guardian caps used in practice, continues to gain traction at higher levels of the sport.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said safety investments are worth the cost if they help prevent even one serious injury.

"If you prevent one concussion because you're doing it, then it's worth whatever dollar you have to pay for it," Key said.

Companies developing protective gear say newer equipment is designed to reduce impact and improve fit, particularly in high-contact sports and growing girls flag football programs, which have seen rising participation statewide.

Nag, who also competes as one of the nation's top-ranked archers, said her long-term goal is to become a sports neurologist. In the meantime, she is launching an initiative called "Head Strong," aimed at expanding concussion education for athletes, coaches, and parents.

"As long as people know we have that support system and implementing that in education programs across the state, we would have so many more concussions reported and so much less persistent symptoms," she said.

Nag said she hopes her advocacy will help ensure athletes are better informed before they ever step onto the field — not just after an injury happens.