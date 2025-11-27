"Taking aim at greatness": Lambert High School junior ranks among nation's top young archers

Lambert High School junior Anushka Nag didn't grow up dreaming of becoming an elite archer — but one summer activity changed everything. Today, she's one of the top young competitors in Georgia, across the Southeast, and in the nation, standing out in a sport where precision, patience, and relentless practice set champions apart.

What started as a casual way to spend warm months has turned into a defining passion.

Lambert High School junior Anushka Nag sits down with CBS Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

A perfect match with a unique sport

Most young athletes find their sport through a role model. Anushka simply found archery — or, as her mom recalls, it found her.

"We were picking something for her to do over the summer," said Vijaya Nag, Anushka's mother. "And it just started like that."

Anushka, who was in seventh grade at the time, immediately felt a connection.

"It's a very individualistic sport," she said. "It's the calming part of my day."

Her coach at HKC Archery, Jaemin Choi, says her rapid rise wasn't luck — it was hours and hours of disciplined effort.

"She comes almost every day," Choi said. "And whatever drills or exercises I give her, she does them all well."

Lambert High School junior Anushka Nag is practicing her archery. CBS News Atlanta

Rising to the top

Now a high-achieving junior with a 4.0 GPA, Anushka has climbed her way onto some of the most competitive leaderboards in youth archery.

"This year I went to all the major tournaments," she said. "And I've been taking first place."

She currently ranks among the top archers in her class in Georgia, the Southeast region, and across the United States — a testament to her focus and drive both on and off the range.

CBS News Atlanta

A scholar, leader, and future doctor

But Anushka's success isn't limited to athletics.

She's a leader in Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and a passionate advocate for traumatic brain injury awareness. Over the summer, she shadowed Wellstar neurosurgeons, gaining firsthand experience in the field she hopes to one day join.

"I would say the most touching moments were just seeing the patients and the impact doctors can make," Anushka reflected. "It really inspired me."

Her long-term goal: becoming a sports neurologist, merging her interests in medicine and athletics.

Aiming for a global stage

As she moves deeper into competition season, Anushka is setting her sights even higher — both academically and athletically.

She's eyeing Columbia University for college.

"And I'm hoping to be shooting there, too," she said with a smile.

Her mom says those goals don't surprise her.

"She's very passionate," Vijaya said. "She knows exactly what she wants."

From the archery range to the operating room, Anushka Nag is taking aim at a future where she doesn't have to choose between her dreams — because she's determined to pursue them all.