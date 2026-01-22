Tommy Rees joins Falcons as offensive coordinator, reuniting with coach Kevin Stefanski

The Atlanta Falcons have named Tommy Rees offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

It'll be a reunion for Rees and newly-appointed Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski. Rees worked under Stefanski for two years in Cleveland. He was initially brought on as tight ends coach and pass game specialist in 2024 before being promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2025 season. He took over play-calling duties from Stefanski in Week 10 after a 2-6 start.

Rees replaces Zac Robinson, who was recently hired as the offensive coordinator of NFC South foe Tampa Bay after two seasons in Atlanta. Rees inherits an offense with Associated Press first-team All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson, second-team All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom and standout receiver Drake London. Second-team All-Pro tight end Kyle Pitts' future with the Falcons hangs in the balance as he approaches free agency.

The Falcons also announced the hiring of Jacqueline Roberts, who will serve as the manager of coaching operations. Roberts was with Stefanski and Rees for two years in Cleveland, initially as a team logistics intern in 2024 and then coordinator of coaching operations in 2025.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of the Cleveland Browns directs a drill during Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio. Nick Cammett / Getty Images

In addition to the pair of new hires, the Falcons also announced the return of senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, assistant offensive line coach Nick Jones and running backs coach Michael Pitre. The team announced Jeff Ulbrich would be staying on as defensive coordinator on Monday.

The Falcons still have several other vacancies to fill, including general manager. On Thursday, the franchise announced it had completed an interview with James Liipfert, who most recently served as an assistant general manager for the Texans in 2025. Matt Ryan, recently named Falcons' president of football, is helping with the search.

Stefanski was announced as Raheem Morris' successor on Saturday. He spent six seasons with Cleveland, where he was twice named AP Coach of the Year and had a 45-56 record. He was fired on Jan. 5 after the Browns finished a 5-12 season.

The Falcons finished 8-9 in 2025.