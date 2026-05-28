The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kelli Potter joins Meals On Wheels Atlanta for TASTE

You may be familiar with Kelli Potter, formerly Kelli Ferrell, from her many culinary endeavors or her current stint on reality TV.

Potter, who now stars on Bravo's hit series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," says her life has changed dramatically since joining the show. "Prior to being on the show, I was on multiple cooking shows," she recalls. "I was just known for cooking. But being on a reality show, people get to see your everyday life."

Now, she's stepping up in the Atlanta community and using her talents to support a good cause.

"I was a little girl," Potter recalls of the first time she realized she had a true passion for the culinary arts.

"A lot of us grew up witnessing our mothers or grandmothers or aunties cooking, especially on Sundays," she said.

Potter says it wasn't until her college years that she realized she needed to fend for herself, so she began taking her flair for cooking more seriously.

Her restaurant, Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles, is located just outside the metro area in McDonough, Georgia.

A second Nana's location opened in Sandy Springs, but was eventually closed.

"I decided that was no longer the perfect fit for my brand," she said. "We are actively looking for a new space where I think would be a better fit for our brand, for culture."

She made it clear that the McDonough location—which has been thriving for nearly four years—along with her food truck, continues to grow and evolve.

The menu offers a variety of shareable appetizers, such as New Orleans-style beignets and deep-fried Cajun grit cakes, giving a nod to the Creole influences woven throughout the menu.

"Nana said share," the menu declares.

For breakfast, guests can choose from an array of chicken and waffle plates—ranging from banana pudding to cinnamon roll variations—or opt for other Southern classics like Cajun shrimp and grits or Southern fried catfish.

What's Kelli's go-to dish?

"Because I'm in my 'peach' era, I'm definitely going to go with my Peach Pecan Waffle."

The deep-fried waffle arrives piled high with peaches, powdered sugar, brown sugar pecans, whipped cream, and a decadent sprinkle of cinnamon.

This weekend, Nana's partners with Meals on Wheels Atlanta for the 5th Annual TASTE event, where Potter will appear as both a presenter and culinary collaborator in support of her restaurant.

CBS News Atlanta

About Meals on Wheels Atlanta's TASTE

Founded in 1965, the nonprofit began as a small soup kitchen to support seniors facing hunger and social isolation. Today, Meals on Wheels Atlanta serves more than 1,800 meals daily throughout the city, with 70% of the seniors they serve depending solely on the organization for food.

On Friday, May 29, TASTE returns as one of Atlanta's most anticipated culinary events, bringing together more than 15 food pop-ups from top local restaurants, chefs, and food trucks for an evening devoted to flavor, culture, and community impact.

Guests can look forward to signature cocktails, immersive brand activations, exclusive auction items, live entertainment, and curated DJ sets. The event also honors 13 Tastemakers helping to shape Atlanta's present and future. Most importantly, every ticket sold directly benefits Meals On Wheels Atlanta's meal services program, providing critical resources to community members in need.