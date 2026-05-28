"Real Housewives of Atlanta" chef Kelli Potter talks Meals on Wheels TASTE fundraiser Chef Kelli Potter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is partnering with Meals on Wheels Atlanta for the nonprofit’s annual “Taste” fundraiser aimed at fighting senior hunger across metro Atlanta. Ferrell shares why supporting elderly community members is personal to her and encourages Atlantans to attend, donate, and help provide meals for seniors in need. The event takes place Friday, May 29, in northwest Atlanta.