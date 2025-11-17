AAA forecasts over 2.3 million Georgians will travel over this Thanksgiving holiday

In just seven days, the busiest travel period of the year will begin, which is why AAA is sharing its Thanksgiving forecast.

AAA's 2025 Thanksgiving travel forecast predicts 2.3 million travelers from Georgia will be hitting the road or taking to the skies during the busy holiday season - a 1.4% increase from last year - and 81.8 million Americans traveling nationally, a 1.6% rise from 2024.

In Georgia, 95% of travelers will drive, with rental car rates down 15% and gas prices stable at $2.91 per gallon.

Orlando and Fort Lauderdale are top destinations for many Georgia travelers.

"For the second year in a row, Atlanta is included in one of the top 10 destinations for a Thanksgiving holiday," a AAA spokesperson revealed during a press conference on Monday.

Other top domestic locations include Honolulu, Hawaii, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and New York City. International spots that are likely to see a lot of travelers include Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Vienna.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Atlanta's worst congestion will be found on Interstate 16 eastbound from Atlanta to Savannah on Sunday afternoon, AAA predicts.

"Our recommendation - if you choose to travel on Tuesday, that you do so early in the morning before noon, and the same thing on Wednesday," the spokesperson said.

AAA also reminded people of their new safety campaign that started back in the summer. The "Crashes Hit Different When They Happen to You" campaign emphasizes seat belt use, no distracted driving, no impaired driving, and proper seat belt usage to reduce fatalities.

"This campaign is about shifting perspective to save lives on Georgia roadways," the spokesperson said.

With so many people driving, it's understandable why Hertz named Atlanta one of the company's top Thanksgiving car rental destinations.

The company says the busiest pick-up day for car rentals is expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 26, so Hertz recommends picking up a car on Thanksgiving Day if you can.

Despite flight disruptions caused by the government shutdown, air travel is also improving, the company says.

Travelers wait to board their delayed flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on July 23, 2024. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Delta Air Lines says it reported "zero cancellations" over the weekend. Still, flyers are encouraged to check their airline's app or website for real-time updates.

"The good news is, even last week, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport felt that flights were getting pretty much back to normal," the spokesperson said.

You can find more information about peak travel times across the country on AAA's website.