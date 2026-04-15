Teen remembered for "light and laughter" as family prepares to lay Tianah Robinson to rest after Piedmont Park shooting

In the days since a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park claimed the life of 16-year-old Tianah Robinson, her family has been left navigating an unimaginable grief—one now shared with a community preparing to say goodbye.

A celebration of life for Robinson is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, with a public viewing held an hour beforehand, according to funeral arrangements.

The location—one of Atlanta's most historic churches—underscores the weight of the moment: a young life lost, a family seeking peace, and a city again confronting questions about safety in one of its most beloved public spaces.

CBS News Atlanta

A life remembered beyond the headlines

In previous CBS News Atlanta coverage, Robinson's family described her as vibrant, kind, and full of promise—a teenager whose presence lit up every room she entered.

They spoke not just about who she was, but who she was becoming: a young woman with dreams, friendships, and a future that now exists only in memory.

That tension—between joy and loss—is now at the center of Saturday's service.

For loved ones, the ceremony is not only about mourning, but about reclaiming Tianah's story from the violence that ended it.

A shooting that shook the city

The shooting at Piedmont Park sent waves of fear and confusion through Atlanta.

Previous CBS News Atlanta reporting documented the chaos of that night:

The park—typically a place for families, festivals, and everyday life—became the scene of a tragedy that has yet to fully resolve.

As of now, investigators continue to search for answers, and for those responsible.

Grief, accountability, and unanswered questions

While the family prepares to lay Tianah to rest, broader questions remain.

Community members have raised concerns about safety in public spaces, especially as warmer weather draws larger crowds outdoors. Others are asking what more can be done to prevent gun violence from claiming young lives.

Still, for Robinson's family, those questions exist alongside something more immediate: the pain of loss.

A final goodbye—and a lasting impact

Saturday's service at Ebenezer will bring together family, friends, and members of the community—many of whom never met Tianah, but feel the weight of her story.

It will be a moment of remembrance, but also of reflection.

Because beyond the headlines, beyond the investigation, there is a simple truth at the center of this story:

A young life ended too soon.

A family forever changed.

And a city left to reckon with both.