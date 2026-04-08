Atlanta police seek public’s help after deadly Piedmont Park shooting Atlanta police are asking for your help to identify three persons of interest after a tragic shooting at Piedmont Park left 16-year-old Tianah Robinson dead and another teen injured. Social media influencer Nadia Adira, who witnessed the incident, shares her firsthand account of that chaotic night and urges the community to help stop senseless violence. Authorities have released photos of the individuals they believe have crucial information and are offering a $15,000 reward for tips.