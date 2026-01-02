Teen charged as adult in killing of Uber driver found dead in Lawrenceville

Authorities believe an Uber driver who was found dead in the street in Lawrenceville was shot and killed by a 15-year-old boy during a carjacking on New Year's Day.

The teen has been arrested, and police say he will be charged as an adult for the crimes.

Officers with the Lawrenceville Police Department were called just after 5:20 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Groveland Parkway after a report of a person lying in the roadway. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Police determined the victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

As investigators worked to piece together what happened, Ring doorbell video from the area showed a black SUV stopping in the roadway, dropping off the victim, and then driving away. Using investigative technology, detectives identified the vehicle and determined it belonged to the victim.

Further investigation revealed the man, identified only as a 58-year-old Uber driver, had been carjacked. Police say that carjacking ultimately led to his death.

Later that day, around 1 p.m., officers tracked the victim's vehicle to a home on Hardwood Circle in Lilburn. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody at that location and charged as an adult with murder.

The victim's name has not been released as police work to notify next of kin. Because of the suspect's age, his identity is also being withheld.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Lawrenceville Police Department.