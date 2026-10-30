Teen, adult charged in shooting that sent 14-year-old Gainesville boy to hospital, police say

Gainesville police have arrested a teen and an adult after a shooting sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Gainesville Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Chestnut Street and Summit Street.

Officers arriving at the scene found the young victim shot in his right arm and right leg. Medics rushed the teen to a local hospital, and officials say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, saying that the victim and one of the arrested suspects knew each other and had been in a dispute.

On Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced that they had arrested 15-year-old Devaun Henry Peoples at a local hotel and 20-year-old Tristan Anthony Mize.

Peoples is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He's currently in custody at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

Mize is charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault, false statements and writings, and hindering apprehension, and is being held at the Hall County Jail.

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said that the shooting was the third in the city involving teens since July 3rd, calling the violence a "wake-up call for our community."

"These incidents are tied to deeper criminal activity, and the involvement of firearms is putting young lives and public safety at risk," Parrish said. "While our investigators will continue working to hold those responsible accountable, preventing the next shooting requires parents and families to stay engaged, know who their children are spending time with, understand what activities they are involved in, and help steer them away from criminal activity."

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Gainesville Police Department at 770-533-5873.