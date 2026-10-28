Shooting that hospitalized 14-year-old boy in Gainesville wasn't random attack, investigators say

A 14-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was injured in what investigators believe what not a random shooting.

Officials with the Gainesville Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Chestnut Street and Atlanta Street.

Medics rushed the teen to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Officials described his current condition as stable.

Detectives say they tracked a suspect vehicle to a Buford apartment complex but have not shared any details about whether anyone was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Investigators believe that the gunman and the victim knew each other and were involved in a dispute before the violence took place. Authorities have not released the names of the victim or any potential suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Gainesville Police Department at 770-533-5873.