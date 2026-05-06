Ted Turner, Atlanta media titan who transformed city into global TV powerhouse, dies at 87

Ted Turner, the billionaire media pioneer who founded CNN and helped transform Atlanta into a global hub for sports, entertainment and television, has died at the age of 87, according to a statement released Wednesday by his family.

Turner died peacefully surrounded by family, the statement said.

Known for his larger-than-life personality and groundbreaking impact on the television industry, Turner founded CNN in 1980 — creating the world's first 24-hour cable news network and forever changing how audiences consumed breaking news. He also launched or helped build several major cable networks, including TNT, TCM and Cartoon Network.

Beyond television, Turner became synonymous with Atlanta sports after purchasing the Atlanta Braves and later the Atlanta Hawks, helping elevate the city's national profile during the rise of cable television.

In a statement Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves called Turner "one of a kind" and credited him with transforming the franchise into "America's Team."

"Under his stewardship, the ballclub experienced one of the greatest runs of sustained excellence in Major League Baseball history and brought a World Series championship to Atlanta in 1995," the Braves organization said.

The Atlanta Hawks also paid tribute to their former owner, with Principal Owner Tony Ressler describing Turner as "a true original, a visionary, and a force of nature whose impact will be felt for generations."

Ressler said Turner's influence extended far beyond media and sports.

"Above all, Ted was committed to making the world a better place," Ressler said. "Whether through his groundbreaking work in media, his dedication to environmental causes, or his philanthropic leadership, he consistently used his platform to drive meaningful change."

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin called Turner "a pioneering force" who reshaped both Atlanta and the media landscape.

"Ted didn't just build businesses—he built movements," Koonin said. "He transformed Atlanta into a global center for media and sports, leaving an indelible mark on the world."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city was mourning "one of our city's boldest thinkers and most generous spirits."

"With CNN, he forever changed the way the world receives news," Dickens said. "He was ahead of his time, sounding the alarm about the environment, championing peace and pushing our city and our world to dream bigger."

Gov. Brian Kemp also honored Turner in a statement posted to social media, calling him "a bold man, entrepreneur, and philanthropist" whose media empire "reimagined the American news cycle and broadcast TV as we know it."

George McKerrow, Turner's longtime partner at Ted's Montana Grill, reflected on the profound personal connection he shared with Turner. "I just miss his smile. I miss his laugh. He had a twinkle in his eye. And I know that we had a relationship that was special. So I'm going to miss him. I'm going to miss talking to him alone and miss gaining his wisdom. I'm going to miss his friendship. And most importantly, I'm going to miss a lot of fun times that we had together," McKerrow shared, underscoring the warmth and camaraderie that defined their partnership.

Turner was also widely recognized for his environmental advocacy and philanthropy. According to the family statement, he donated more than $1 billion during his lifetime, worked to preserve more than two million acres of land and championed wildlife conservation efforts, including the protection of endangered species.

The family described Turner as someone known for his humor, loyalty and lack of pretension despite his fame and wealth.

"He'd always reply, 'Call me Ted!'" the statement said of those who addressed him formally.

Turner is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A private family service is planned, with a public memorial expected at a later date, according to the family.