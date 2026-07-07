Gunman in double shooting that killed 13-year-old arrested in metro Atlanta, deputies say

Investigators say they have arrested a suspect in the deadly double shooting of a 13-year-old boy and an adult at a DeKalb County home.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that 21-year-old Keyshun Webb was taken into custody in Hampton, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Authorities say the deadly shooting happened on the morning of July 2 at a home on Rockcliff Road.

According to officials, a gunman or group of gunmen fired shots into the home, killing 45-year-old Chauncey Newman and 13-year-old Demarcus Shirley. Other people were also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

The deadly double shooting happened at a home on Rockcliff Road early Thursday morning, police say. CBS News Atlanta

Webb is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail, charged with two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, and one count of cruelty to animals.

Investigators have not shared any details about what led them to identify Webb as the alleged gunman or what the motive behind the shooting was.