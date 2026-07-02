Adult, minor killed after someone opened fire on DeKalb County home, police say

Two people have died in a shooting early Thursday morning in a DeKalb County neighborhood, police say.

Authorities say the shooting happened at a home on Rockcliff Road.

According police, someone fired shots into the residence, injuring an adult and a juvenile who was older than 10. Both victims were not able to survive their injuries.

Officials say that other people were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

The deadly double shooting happened at a home on Rockcliff Road early Thursday morning, police say. CBS News Atlanta

Investigators have not released the identities of the victims or any details of what may have led up to the violence.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department or use the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.