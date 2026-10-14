Suspect in fatal Atlanta Beltline stabbing not competent to stand trial, judge rules

The suspect in a deadly stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline in August has been deemed not competent to stand trial, a Fulton County judge has ruled.

Court records obtained by CBS News Atlanta reveal that a judge declared 54-year-old Jonathan Hamby incompetent, putting him on a separate competency docket. The records showed that he was also looking for new counsel in his case.

According to a post on the Superior Court of Fulton County's website, the Competency Docket involves the judge, attorneys for the prosecution and defense, and mental health experts as part of a "restoration process." If a defendant is "not restorable" they can ultimately be committed.

Hamby has been charged with murder, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats in the death of 29-year-old Ramon Harris on the Beltline on Aug. 23, 2026.

Ramon Harris, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia. CBS News Atlanta

Body camera footage showed officers arriving at the scene and ordering Hamby to get on the ground. Hamby is heard in the footage telling officers that he was defending himself.

Jail records show Hamby has been booked dozens of times since 2011 on charges that included obstruction, battery, criminal trespass, interference with government property, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Atlanta police have shared the body camera footage of the arrest of the suspect in a deadly stabbing on the Beltline on Sunday. Atlanta Police Department

In a statement following his arrest, Hamby's family said he had a long history of severe mental illness and active psychosis and had repeatedly tried to get him treatment.

"We spent years desperately fighting a broken system to prevent this exact tragedy from happening," the family wrote.

Court documents show that Hamby is scheduled to be in court for a pre-indictment preliminary hearing on Dec. 17, 2026 with a status conference on Feb. 11, 2027.

As of Wednesday, Hamby remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.