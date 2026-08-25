Police release body camera footage showing arrest of deadly Atlanta Beltline stabbing suspect

Atlanta police have released body camera footage showing an officer arresting the man accused of a deadly weekend stabbing on the Beltline.

Investigators say the stabbing happened around 4 p.m. near 725 Ponce de Leon Avenue on the popular walking trail.

In part of a 911 call released with the video, a caller tells a responder that "someone just got stabbed in the neck."

"You need to hurry. He's bleeding out. He just got stabbed in the side of the neck," the caller said.

In the footage released on Tuesday, an Atlanta police officer runs onto the trail where a large crowd had gathered. Some members of the crowd point to a man who is standing by himself.

The officer tells the man, later identified as 54-year-old Jonathan Hamby, to get on the ground, his gun pointed at him the entire time. Hamby is heard in the footage claiming that he was defending himself.

Atlanta police have shared the body camera footage of the arrest of the suspect in a deadly stabbing on the Beltline on Sunday. Atlanta Police Department

Medics rushed the victim, identified as 29-year-old Ramon Harris, to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Hamby has been charged with murder, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats. He remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Jail records show Hamby has been booked dozens of times since 2011 on charges that included obstruction, battery, criminal trespass, interference with government property, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

The investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing.