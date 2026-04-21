Brookhaven community gathers to remember man killed outside grocery store

Loved ones honor Tony Matthews, who was fatally shot outside a Kroger, as police investigate a string of violent attacks across DeKalb County.

A candlelit memorial was placed outside a Kroger in the Brookhaven community in DeKalb County Tuesday night. Brookhaven Police said 48-year-old Tony Matthews was shot there.

Family and friends gathered, some holding hands in prayer, to honor Matthews' life and support one another after a tragedy.

Matthews was reportedly sleeping outside the store when he was shot just after 2 a.m. on April 13.

"I was devastated," said his friend Randall, who spoke during the vigil. "We both had our struggles in life. I met Tony years ago in a shelter."

Randall described Matthews as someone who pushed through difficult times but never lost his joy. "He was more than his struggles. He was a human being. He was a loving, caring person," he said.

Paramedics transported Matthews to Grady Memorial Hospital. He died several days later from his injuries.

Family members, including his brother, said his death has been devastating and hard to process. They also want to correct what they say are misconceptions. They emphasized Matthews should not be labeled as homeless, but remembered as someone working to rebuild his life.

Police said Matthews' killing was part of a violent series of attacks that unfolded across DeKalb County. They said a woman was shot and killed near Decatur, and another victim was found dead more than 10 miles away in Panthersville.

They have arrested 26-year-old Olaolukitan Adon Abel, an Atlanta resident, in connection with the attacks. He now faces multiple charges, including malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive.

The family also released balloons into the sky. Randall Sampson said it was meant to symbolize something more than grief. "We didn't release these balloons in sorrow but as a symbol of love rising higher than pain," he said.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.