Suspect in custody after setting fire inside Chamblee Walmart; store remains closed, officials say

A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to merchandise inside a Chamblee Walmart, prompting a full evacuation and ongoing arson investigation.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, May 2, at the Walmart located at 1871 Chamblee Tucker Rd, which was the site of a previous shooting earlier this year.

According to Chamblee Police, officers received a call at 1:31 p.m. reporting that a man was in the bathroom aisle, where he set several bathroom mats and towels ablaze.

Security cameras captured the suspect leaving the store and heading toward the nearby Chamblee MARTA Station. MARTA Police later apprehended the suspect at the Doraville MARTA Station.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Abdul Jabar Raheem Mubbraik Favors. He has been charged with first-degree arson and criminal damage to property by DeKalb Fire Arson Investigators. Favors is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

DeKalb Fire Rescue quickly responded to the scene, extinguished the fire, and initiated an arson investigation. Chamblee Police evacuated the store, halted incoming traffic, and assisted customers in exiting the parking lot safely.

Walmart remains closed until further notice as authorities continue their investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

Community members have expressed concern as this is the second major incident at this Walmart location in 2026, following an attempted robbery and police-involved shooting earlier this year.