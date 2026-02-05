Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Decatur Library, police say

Decatur police say they've arrested a man wanted for a shooting at a local library that left one person critically injured earlier this week.

Authorities say the shots rang out at the Decatur Library on Sycamore Street at around 5:10 p.m. on Monday.

At that time, officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside the library who had been shot once. Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

decaturpolice.jpg
The City of Decatur Police Department identified 44-year-old Decatur resident Medicus Brown as the suspect in the library shooting. City of Decatur Police Department, GA

Later that night, the City of Decatur Police Department released a photo of 44-year-old Decatur resident Medicus Brown, identifying him as the suspect.

Police say officers took Brown into custody on Thursday. He is now booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with the intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators have not identified the victim or shared any details about what led up to the shooting.

The Decatur Library has been closed since the shooting and will reopen on Monday.

