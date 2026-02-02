Shooting reported at Decatur Library, one man critically injured

On Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Decatur Police responded to a shooting at the Decatur Library. Officers located an adult male inside the library suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 44-year-old Medicus Brown of Decatur, GA.

Arrest warrants for aggravated assault with intent to murder, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, have been issued by the DeKalb County Magistrate Court for Mr. Brown.

Photograph of 44-year-old Medicus Brown. City of Decatur Police Department, GA

If you know the whereabouts of Medicus Brown, please contact 911 or the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.

Police have not provided further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.