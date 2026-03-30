Students travel from space to the ocean in this immersive Marietta elementary school classroom

At the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, one teacher is taking students far beyond the classroom — and even beyond the planet.

Albert McDaniel, known to his students as "Mr. Mac," has created a virtual reality lab where lessons come to life through immersive experiences. His goal is simple: help students see the world, and their place in it, without relying on a textbook.

Inside the lab, students can travel from outer space to the depths of the ocean — all within a single class period.

"Most schools don't have stuff like this, and it's just amazing that we can have a chance to go in there and see places that we might not have actually gone to before," said fourth grader Paisley Meijome.

For some students, the virtual experiences offer opportunities to overcome fears.

"One time we got to go under the ocean, which I thought was really cool because I'm scared of going underwater," Paisley said. "So, it's just cool to see it without actually going there."

McDaniel said the immersive approach is about more than entertainment — it's about expanding horizons.

Teaching runs in McDaniel's family, though he initially resisted the profession.

"Three of my sisters are educators," he said. "I actually ran from it initially — but I just absolutely fell in love with the kids."

That connection continues to shape his approach in the classroom.

"It's really cool because you just see a lot of yourself in them," he said. "They're impressionable, and they need love and want to love on you. And it's just amazing being able to help them."

Outside the virtual world, McDaniel's technology lab is equally interactive. Students learn coding, experiment with design and operate 3D printers — turning ideas into tangible projects.

"I think when I grow up and get my own allowance, I'm going to buy a 3D printer — and I already know how to do everything," said student Shankar Belagaje.

The lessons extend beyond technical skills.

"Practice makes progress instead of practice makes perfect," Shankar said. "No one can be perfect, but practice can make you better."

McDaniel reinforces those ideas through what he calls "Little Mister MacNuggets" — bite-sized life lessons that stick with students.

"One of the best things we can do in education is have a general destination in mind but let it play out and really have the kids be part of that adventure," he said.

For many students, the lab is more than a place to explore — it's a place to feel supported.

"He's taught me to always believe in myself," said student Allyn Reed. "Even when having hard times, just go through it."

Another student, Dacian Wilson Piller, said the space offers a way to reset during difficult moments.

"When I'm kind of frustrated or need to calm down, I can ask to go in there," he said.

Colleague Stella Kilpatrick said McDaniel's impact is clear.

"When I think of who I would want my children to experience, it's Mr. Mac," she said. "He makes learning fun. He's so real — and they know they can rely on him."

Through every laugh and every virtual journey, McDaniel encourages students to dream without limits.

"You should never be one of those people that tells yourself 'you can't,'" he said. "You have to lift up yourself and believe in yourself."

In a classroom where imagination meets innovation, McDaniel is helping shape a brighter, more confident generation — one "Mr. MacNugget" at a time.