Street racing takeover in Atlanta ends with arrests and guns recovered, police video shows

More than a dozen people were arrested after a large street racing takeover shut down a northwest Atlanta intersection in early April, police said. The Atlanta Police Department recently released bodycam video of the crackdown.

According to the department, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. on April 12 to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway and Bolton Road, where a crowd of more than 200 people had gathered. Authorities said drivers were blocking traffic, performing dangerous stunts like drifting "donuts," and racing in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they turned on emergency lights to break up the crowd. Police said people quickly scattered, with some fleeing in cars and others running on foot.

Officers chased down at least one person who tried to run, while additional units, including the Georgia State Patrol, stopped several vehicles attempting to leave the scene.

During traffic stops involving two cars, a black and a silver sports sedan, officers detained multiple people and recovered several firearms, police said.

In total, authorities arrested 18 individuals and charged them with various traffic violations. Police also impounded several vehicles associated with the street-racing activity.

One 15-year-old was issued citations, while the remaining suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 25, were booked into the Atlanta City Detention Center.

"Illegal street racing will not be tolerated," the department said in a statement, adding that those involved can expect arrests, charges and vehicle seizures.