Stockbridge mayor files lawsuit against city council, other officials over revoked privileges

Tensions continue to rise in Stockbridge as a legal battle unfolds between Mayor Jayden Williams and members of the city council. Disagreements between the municipal leaders have gone on since Williams took office approximately six months ago.

On July 17, the Stockbridge City Council voted to temporarily revoke several of the 22-year-old mayor's administrative privileges. After the council's vote, an independent investigator was brought in to examine allegations regarding the mayor's spending and conduct, which include potential misuse of the city's purchasing card, unauthorized expenditures, and possible sexual misconduct.

"The city manager and city attorney selected the independent investigator to ensure a fair and equitable conclusion to the inquiry," City Council Member Elton Alexander told CBS News Atlanta.

But the mayor's legal team is pushing back against the council's actions. Attorney Gerald Griggs, who is representing Williams, argues that the city has gone rogue.

"The city council lacked the legal authority under the municipal charter to restrict the mayor's powers without due process," said Griggs, pointing out that Georgia law and the city charter outline formal procedures for handling elected officials. Williams claims there were no prior warnings or questions posed to him before his privileges were stripped.

Stockbridge Mayor Jayden L. Williams speaks onstage during the 2nd Annual Ologo Golf Tournament hosted by Ne-Yo at Eagles Landing Country Club on April 6, 2026. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Williams has filed a lawsuit naming all city council members, the city manager, and the city attorney as defendants. The legal filing asks a judge to issue a permanent injunction and a writ of mandamus to immediately restore the mayor's full authority while any municipal investigation proceeds.

Court documents requesting a restraining order indicate that Williams plans to address each allegation directly.

In a video posted to social media, Williams framed the dispute as a fight not just to protect himself, but also future elected leaders.

"I'm fighting for the next young public servant who might face similar challenges," he said.

Looking ahead, Griggs says the mayor intends to cooperate with the city-hired investigator while also requesting that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation step in to complete an independent forensic investigation.

Williams plans to attend the upcoming city council work session. Alexander indicated that the city does not intend to issue further public comments at this time.