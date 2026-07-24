City of Stockbridge shares new details about investigation into 22-year-old mayor

The City of Stockbridge has shared more details about the independent investigation into 22-year-old Mayor Jayden Williams.

In a statement released on Friday, a spokesperson for the city said that they are looking into allegations of misuse of city-issued purchasing cards, mishandling of funds, and sexual misconduct.

On July 17, the Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously to temporarily revoke several of the mayor's administrative privileges while an independent investigator reviews allegations previously presented to the city manager, finance department and city attorney.

As part of that resolution, the council temporarily stripped Williams' access to city-issued purchasing and fuel cards, city-owned vehicles, and nonpublic city facilities without authorization. He also can have no direct communication with city employees outside the city manager's office.

The council also authorized the city attorney to retain an independent investigator to look into whether Williams' alleged actions complied with city policy, its charter, and applicable law.

Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams had some of his privileges revoked last week by the City Council. CBS News Atlanta

"The investigation was not initiated based on rumor, speculation, or political disagreement," the city's new statement reads. "It was initiated after City staff identified specific financial transactions involving City funds that raised concerns regarding compliance with City policies and the proper use of public resources. Upon identifying those concerns, staff immediately notified City Management, the City Attorney, and the City Council in accordance with the City's financial controls and reporting procedures."

As they began to look into the matter, officials say that they received additional "allegations and concerns" that included the use of purchasing cards for expenditures that did not involve city business, discrepancies between receipts and explanations for purchases, sexual misconduct and other potential policy violations.

The city said it would not discuss specific evidence or complaints. City officials did clarify that just because an allegation is included in the investigation, it should not be interpreted as that allegation is true. Instead, the city is waiting until the independent investigation is concluded.

Officials have not given a timeline for when they expect the investigation to be finished.

Earlier this week, Williams said he filed legal action to ensure that the city follows "a fair, open, and transparent process."

"Fairness requires that no conclusions be reached and no punishment be imposed before the facts are established and he has been afforded an opportunity to respond," a statement from the mayor said, in part. "Mayor Williams remains committed to serving the citizens of Stockbridge and to protecting the integrity, transparency, and lawful operations of the city government."

On Friday, the mayor announced on Facebook that he had retained Attorney Gerald A. Griggs to represent him in the pending legal matter.

Williams was elected into office in 2025 as the youngest mayor in Stockbridge's history.