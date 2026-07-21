Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams files legal challenge after council restricts his powers

The mayor of Stockbridge says he has taken legal action after the City Council temporarily stripped him of several administrative privileges while an independent investigation into his conduct moves forward.

In a statement released Monday, Mayor Jayden Williams said he filed legal action to ensure the city follows what he described as a "fair, open, and transparent process."

"Mayor Williams welcomes a full and independent investigation and looks forward to the opportunity to address any allegations through the proper process," the statement said. "At the same time, fairness requires that no conclusions be reached and no punishment be imposed before the facts are established and he has been afforded an opportunity to respond."

Williams said he remains committed to serving Stockbridge residents and protecting the "integrity, transparency, and lawful operation" of city government.

The statement comes days after the Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously to temporarily revoke several of the mayor's administrative privileges while an independent investigator reviews allegations previously presented to the city manager, finance department and city attorney.

Under the council's resolution, Williams temporarily lost access to city-issued purchasing and fuel cards, city-owned vehicles, nonpublic city facilities without authorization, and direct communication with city employees outside the city manager's office. He was also required to return city-issued keys, access cards and other city property.

The council also authorized the city attorney to retain an independent investigator to review whether the actions under investigation complied with city policy, the Stockbridge city charter and applicable law.

City officials have emphasized that the restrictions are administrative, not disciplinary, and do not represent a finding of misconduct or wrongdoing. They said the measures are intended to protect city operations and preserve the integrity of the investigation while it is underway.

The city has not publicly disclosed the allegations.